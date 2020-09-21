Winnebago County hits 8% positivity rate in coronavirus tests; 69 cases in schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County has hit a milestone of 8% positivity rate in a 7-day average of coronavirus testing, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.

An 8% rolling positivity rate is a level which precipitates further mitigation efforts, according to guidelines put forth by Illinois.

Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell said the county saw 63 new cases on Monday, with a total of 119 cases over the the weekend

Martell said there have been 69 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rockford-area schools, consisting of 36 adults and 33 children. There are 438 people now under quarantine in the school system.

She said the average age of infections in school environments is 26-years-old, and warned that teachers and staff have not been diligently following mitigation guidelines to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Martell said students, by and large, have been wearing masks and seeing their school nurse if they have symptoms.

“We need to help keep our community and kids safe, and our schools open,” she said.

Morning Star Village, North Point Terrace, and Prairie View Assisted Living have been placed on the health department.

The Winnebago County Health Department has also issued a non-compliance notice to Choice Furniture, the first step in an enforcement effort to bring businesses into compliance with wearing masks to stop the transmission of the virus. Following a non-compliance notice, a business can be issued an order to shut down.

Berean Baptist Christian School, CJ’s Lounge, Toni’s of Winnebago had previously been issued non-compliance notices after the health department received several complaints.

