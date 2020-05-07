Winnebago County adds 3 facilities to ‘places of concern’ as 52 new cases of COVID-19 announced Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 52 new cases on Thursday, including a baby under 1-year-old. There have been 786 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in total.

Four deaths were also announced Thursday. In Winnebago, 26 people have died in total.

Linconshire Place, Rosecrance, and The Atrium have been identified as new places of concern, after staff or residents there have tested positive for coronavirus.

Those facilities join Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Amberwood Care Center, Anam Care, East Bank Center, Forest City Rehab & Nursing, Goldie Floberg Center, Milestone, Peterson Meadows, River Bluff Nursing Home, Robert Webb Terrace, Rockford Rescue Mission, Van Matre, and the Winnebago County Jail.

In total, Dr. Martell said the county’s infection rate is around 20%.

Dr. Martell said any plan to reopen the region would be based on looking at the number of people that test positive, hospital admission rate, and the number of available beds. These factors are monitored on a daily basis by the Winnebago County Health Department and the state.

The concern with any reopening is a scenario in which there are more people sick with the coronavirus than an ability to treat them, Martell said.

Close to 3% of the population of Winnebago County has been tested so far, Martell said.

Martell announced Wednesday that they will be receiving paper copies of the tests performed at the University College of Medicine COVID-19 testing site in Rockford, after Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney said 2,100 test results had gone missing.

“The Illinois Department of Public Health has developed a work-around to obtain copies of paper test results for all who were already tested through this location and will ensure that the Winnebago County Health Department receives results for individuals in their county as well as other impacted local health departments in the region. Once results are received at the local health department, we will work to notify those tested and conduct contact tracing,” Martell said.

