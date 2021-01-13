LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update for Wednesday, January 13th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara are expected to give an update to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic today at 3:30 p.m. CT.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 5,862 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 6–12, 2021 is 7.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 6–12, 2021 is 8.3%.
Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 8.9%
Boone: 14.6%
Carroll: 4.2%
DeKalb: 11%
Jo Daviess: 7.8%
Lee: 2.4%
Ogle: 11.2%
Stephenson: 6.7%
Whiteside: 8.2%
Winnebago: 10%
TO GET TO TIER 2 ON FRIDAY: According to IDPH Region 1 is green in all three of the following metrics:
*less than 12 percent test positivity rate for three consecutive days (YES)
*greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability (YES)
*declining COVID hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days (YES)
