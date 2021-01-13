LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update for Wednesday, January 13th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara are expected to give an update to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic today at 3:30 p.m. CT.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 5,862 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 6–12, 2021 is 7.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 6–12, 2021 is 8.3%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 8.9%

Boone: 14.6%

Carroll: 4.2%

DeKalb: 11%

Jo Daviess: 7.8%

Lee: 2.4%

Ogle: 11.2%

Stephenson: 6.7%

Whiteside: 8.2%

Winnebago: 10%

TO GET TO TIER 2 ON FRIDAY: According to IDPH Region 1 is green in all three of the following metrics:

*less than 12 percent test positivity rate for three consecutive days (YES)

*greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability (YES)

*declining COVID hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days (YES)

