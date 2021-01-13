LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update for Wednesday, January 13th

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara are expected to give an update to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic today at 3:30 p.m. CT.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 5,862 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 6–12, 2021 is 7.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 6–12, 2021 is 8.3%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 8.9%

Boone: 14.6%
Carroll: 4.2%
DeKalb: 11%
Jo Daviess: 7.8%
Lee: 2.4%
Ogle: 11.2%
Stephenson: 6.7%
Whiteside: 8.2%
Winnebago: 10%

TO GET TO TIER 2 ON FRIDAY: According to IDPH Region 1 is green in all three of the following metrics:
*less than 12 percent test positivity rate for three consecutive days (YES)
*greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability (YES)
*declining COVID hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days (YES)

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories