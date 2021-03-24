COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At Wednesday’s briefing, Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell said the region has seen an increase of COVID-19 related hospitalizations, with 48 new cases recorded today.

The county’s positivity rate has increased to 3.6%.

Martell said she understands that it is hard for people to adhere to social distancing while they see pictures of large spring break gatherings on social media.

“There is no age restriction on this,” she said. “If you are symptomatic, you still need to get a test.”

Martell said another message she isn’t getting out enough is, if someone tests positive they should contact their health provider for treatment, saying new infusion therapies can reduce the risk of hospitalizations.

“The order to isolate is a direction, not a suggestion,” she said, saying people are lying to contact tracers. Martell said she is surprised how many people claim they work from home and don’t go out.

She also warned that those who receive a vaccination should treat it like a passport or social security card and not lose it, as they can’t be replaced.

Earlier today, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.