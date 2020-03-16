Live Now
LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus update

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — The Winnebago County officials have issued a disaster proclamation in the developing coronavirus outbreak.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 12 new cases of coronavirus disease across Illinois.  Two additional counties are now reporting cases, Peoria and Will counties.  Other locations with cases include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and  Woodford counties.

DEVELOPING…

