LIVE: Winnebago County COVID-19 update for Monday, November 22nd

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County health and government officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on the county’s ongoing efforts to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

Winnebago County hospitals have reported an increase in hospitalizations of patients suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

As of Friday, the county’s testing positivity rate was 8.4%, with 51.8% of the population being fully vaccinated.

Top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said last week that families who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can “feel good about enjoying a typical” Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

“If you get vaccinated and your family’s vaccinated, you can feel good about enjoying a typical Thanksgiving, Christmas with your family and close friends,” he said.

Fauci warned on Monday about “prematurely” dropping mask mandates as Washington, D.C., lifts its requirement for indoor masking despite opposition from the city’s council members.

DEVELOPING…