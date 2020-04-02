Winnebago County Board Chairman gives angry rebuke to residents violating stay-at-home order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney admonished residents congregating in public parks in the warmer weather, despite the social distancing guidelines in place as part of Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

The Rockford Park District has taken steps to keep overcrowding at local parks by removing basketball rims at public courts.

Haney said, ““It is pathetic that our Park District has to remove basketball rims because some won’t do the right thing. The skateboard park was full yesterday. Hearing reports of private sports lessons at a local club. This is a textbook way to spread COVID-19.”

“No more pickup games. No more private sports lessons. Stop,” Haney said in an angry rebuke.

Haney continued, “Lack of personal responsibility will endanger the health of residents of all ages. People will die because others didn’t take warnings seriously. Thank you to those who are taking this seriously but we all, everyone, on board.”

Dr. Sandra Martell, Director of the Winnebago County Health Department, and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara echoed Haney’s sentiments.

“We need others to stay home so we can keep our essential businesses open,” Martell said.

Mayor McNamara said, “This time should not be used for a family excursion but this should not be used to get outside of the house.”

The mayor then explicitly called out GameStop and Mattress Firm as non-essential businesses that he said are staying open despite the governor’s executive order.

McNamara said health care networks from out of state are attempting to lure local workers away with high wages for short term work. “I want to say thank you to all the healthcare workers who have chosen to stay here and help save lives,” McNamara said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

