Winnebago County Health officials urge ‘stay at home,’ warn surge of COVID-19 cases will overwhelm healthcare system

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials from the Winnebago County Health Department said there were no additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, but 59 percent of test results are currently pending.

The county currently has 8 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Director Dr. Sandra Martell said the county has 892 potential hospital beds available, but if the county is unable to mitigate the spread of coronavirus within 6 months, and 60 percent of the population of the county becomes sick, the healthcare system would need over 1,844 hospital beds.

Conversely, if residents follow Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay at home order, and only 20 percent of the population becomes infected, only 615 beds will be needed.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said Winnebago County is fortunate to be behind the curve in its rate of infections, and said the local government is taking this time to prepare.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, announced 673 new cases statewide, more than double the 330 announced Wednesday.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezeike also announced 7 deaths Thursday, for a total of 26 total dead. The deaths announced today include a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,538 cases, including 26 deaths, in 37 counties in Illinois.

