Live Now
White House holds daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing

Winnebago County Health officials urge ‘stay at home,’ warn surge of COVID-19 cases will overwhelm healthcare system

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials from the Winnebago County Health Department said there were no additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, but 59 percent of test results are currently pending.

The county currently has 8 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Director Dr. Sandra Martell said the county has 892 potential hospital beds available, but if the county is unable to mitigate the spread of coronavirus within 6 months, and 60 percent of the population of the county becomes sick, the healthcare system would need over 1,844 hospital beds.

Conversely, if residents follow Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay at home order, and only 20 percent of the population becomes infected, only 615 beds will be needed.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said Winnebago County is fortunate to be behind the curve in its rate of infections, and said the local government is taking this time to prepare.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, announced 673 new cases statewide, more than double the 330 announced Wednesday.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezeike also announced 7 deaths Thursday, for a total of 26 total dead. The deaths announced today include a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,538 cases, including 26 deaths, in 37 counties in Illinois.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories