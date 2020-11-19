McNamara: Rockford will enforce Illinois’ coronavirus mitigation rules

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At a press conference on Thursday, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the City of Rockford’s Code Enforcement team will be enforcing the state’s mitigation rules, which bans indoor dining in bars and restaurants, and requires face masks in public.

McNamara said the city will issue fines for up to $750 a day and would suspend liquor licenses for bars and restaurants who do not comply with Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order.

He also said businesses who refuse to comply will not be eligible for the city’s new Hospitality Grants. The city is offering a total of $900,000 for restaurants and bars that are struggling this year. Businesses have until the 30th to apply. Franzen says the grants will be handed out to businesses by mid-December.

McNamara said local hospitals are ordering more beds to accommodate a surge of coronavirus patients, and healthcare workers are rapidly going through PPE as cases in the community are on the rise.

“All of us have to work together collaboratively to slow the spread of this global pandemic,” McNamara said.

McNamara also urged families to not gather for Thanksgiving, for fear of spreading the disease.

Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell said 14% of patients being treated at the three local hospital systems are requiring life support ventilators.

“We just blew through the red stop light, folks. We’re at the traffic accident. That’s why we’re at Tier 3 mitigations,” she said.

Of the 282 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 in Region 1, Martell said 193 of them are being treated in Rockford.

Martell said the Winnebago County Coroner has had to “request additional assets” to store the remains of the deceased.

She also said there has been an outbreak at Spring Creek Elementary School among the staff.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 14,612 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 168 additional deaths.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 19.5% (19.9% yesterday)

Boone: 31% (31.2% yesterday)

Carroll: 17.7% (17.1% yesterday)

DeKalb: 14.8% (15.1% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 20.6% (17.9% yesterday)

Lee: 17.2% (16.1% yesterday)

Ogle: 17.6% (18.7% yesterday)

Stephenson: 19% (20.5% yesterday)

Whiteside: 24.5% (25.3% yesterday)

Winnebago: 18.9% (19.5% yesterday)

Hospital bed availability 32% — threshold is 20% (35% yesterday)

ICU Bed Availability at 35% — threshold is 20% (37% yesterday)

