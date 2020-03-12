LIVE: Winnebago County suspends gatherings of 25 or more, including St. Patrick’s Day parade, sporting events

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city officials and the Winnebago County Health Department held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce precautions they’re taking to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney reiterated that at this time, there are no confirmed cases in Winnebago County.

Winnebago County Health Department’s Dr. Sandra Martell announced that the county is suspending gatherings of 25 people or more, including Rockford’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, Paddyfest, sporting events, fundraisers, concerts and performances.

Martell said polling places, health care services, restaurants, grocery stores and places of regular commerce will remain open.

After school activities will remain unaffected, she said.

Martell said approximately 9 people in Winnebago County have been tested so far for COVID-19, and all have come back negative.

Additionally, she said WCHD is waiting on the results of 3 tests.

The WCHD is recommending the practice of “social distancing,” of separating ones self by at least 6 feet from the next person, to prevent transmission of the disease.

DEVELOPING…

