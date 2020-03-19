No new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, 21 tests pending

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County officials say residents need to “buy into [social distancing protocols] a 100%” at a briefing on the county’s COVID-19 response.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney chastised “a small segment of our community” who he said is not taking the social-distancing guidelines seriously and putting others at risk.

The County is recommending that businesses, institutions, and organizations suspend all gatherings and events of 10 people or more until further notice.

Dr. Sandra Martell of the Winnebago County Health Department said there are no new positive cases in the county.

Martell said they have tested 38 specimens which resulted in 1 positive case outside Rockford, which was announced Sunday. 16 tests have come back negative, she said. There are 21 pending tests, and a further 82 out for testing.

Illinois also has 136 new cases as of Thursday, in 22 counties, bringing the total to 422 confirmed, with 3,151 people having been tested.

At a press conference this afternoon, Gov. JB Pritzker announced 3 additional deaths, including a Will County man in his 50’s, a Cook County woman in her 80’s, and 71-year-old woman from Florida died at a hospital in Springfield.

