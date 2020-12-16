WCHD: No spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, asking Pritzker to lift some Tier 3 restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Yes, the vaccine has been received in the region,” said Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell at the start of the weekly coronavirus update Wednesday.

About 1,600 doses have been delivered today, and the first wave of vaccinations of healthcare workers are underway.

Martell asked the public for patience, as residents of long-term health care facilities are next in line for the vaccine. She said everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one in 2021, when supply is more readily available.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to vote on emergency use authorization on the competing Moderna vaccine this week, and AstraZeneca’s candidate is currently under review, with a fourth variant, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, in final stages of testing.

Martell also said there was no spike in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, something health officials had braced for.

She said the Winnebago County Health Department is working with Illinois Department of Public Health and the governor’s office to lift some of the Tier 3 mitigations, based on improved metrics in the region.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 10.6% (10.7% yesterday)

Boone: 12.2% (12.7% yesterday)

Carroll: 7.9% (8.9 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.9% (10.8% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 12.6% (13% yesterday)

Lee: 7.3% (7.1% yesterday)

Ogle: 12.2% (12.1% yesterday)

Stephenson: 7.5% (7.2% yesterday)

Whiteside: 8.1% (8.9% yesterday)

Winnebago: 11.7% (11.8% yesterday)

However, she said while IDPH is considering all options, they are still concerned about the upcoming Christmas holiday, and reiterated that “now is not the time to let down our guard.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara thanked the health department on helping slowing the spread in the past few weeks and developing the county’s vaccine distribution plan.

McNamara asked residents to remain vigilant and observe mask-wearing and social distancing, to protect nearly 10,000 local healthcare workers. “Help them stay healthy and do their critical jobs that they’re doing so well on behalf of all us,” he said.

McNamara also said 81 businesses in Winnebago County have received funds, up to $25,000 per establishment, from the Rockford Hospitality Grant, which was designed to offset some of the losses incurred during the pandemic shutdown.

“We know that these businesses need far more,” McNamara said.

McNamara said he is frustrated that a business which received Illinois’ Business Interruption Grant (BIG) first are not eligible for a local grant from the CARES Act. However, those received a CARES Act grant first are eligible to receive the BIG grant. McNamara said he felt the state rules “don’t make any sense.”

According to the City of Rockford, the award amount is based on 50% of a business’s reduction in average monthly revenue related to food and beverage sales from 2019 to 2020. The average award was $10,975.61 and the max was $25,349.92.

The 81 businesses are:

Abreo Restaurant

Abreo Standard

Ali’s Sandwich Factory & More

American Legion Post 1207

American Legion Post 340

Anjan’s Eats

Baci’s Kitchen

Baskin & Robbins

Baskin Robbins

Benny’s Dariette Inc.

Blue Line

C J.’s

Cantina Taco

Capri

Charles St Subway

Der Rathskeller

Ditullio’s Café & Catering

Don Carter

Dos Reales

Lafiesta Candies

Franchesco’s Ristorante

Fresco at the Gardens

Garrett’s Restaurant

Gene’s Irish Pub

Gerry’s Pizza

Giovanni’s Restaurant

Great Wall

Hai Guynh

Hearth Rock Café

Illinois Machine Shed

J.M.K. Nippon Restaurant

Joe’s Sports Page

John’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

Josef Steakhouse and Oyster Bar

Lino’s

Lucerne’s Fondue & Spirits

Lucha Cantina

Luichi’s

Magpie

Marc’s Fusion Cafe

Mexico Clasico Restaurant

N. Main Bar

Octane

Omakase

Oscars Pub

Pancheros Mexican Grill

RBI’s

Riverview Inn/Cliffbreakers

Rock Valley Subway

Rockford Roasting Company

Rural on Tap

Rusty Nail Tavern

Sahara Inc of Rockford

Scanlan’s

Schiro’s Restaurant

Shogun Japanese Restaurant

Skyview at Rockford

SMG BMO Harris

SMB Coronado

Social Urban Bar & Restaurant

Souse’s

Spot Café

Stockholm Inn

Stumpy’s

Subway – West State

Subway – 29301

Subway – Highcrest

Subway – Northridge Dr.

Subway – YMCA

Subway Sandwiches/Salads

Sugarjones

Taco Betty’s

Taco El Toro

Texas Lounge

The Norwegian

Tortaco Soto

Wired Cafe

Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza

Veebos Pizza

Victory Tap

Vintage

Yumberry Frozen Yogurt

