Coronavirus treatment drug remdesivir coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, for a county-wide total of 948.

WCHD Director Dr. Sandra Martell said the drug remdesivir, which has been approved by the FDA to treat patients with COVID-19, will be coming to Rockford-area hospitals in the near future.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike made the announcement Monday that hospitals in the state were being evaluated to begin receiving the drug.

At Monday’s semi-weekly briefing, Martell asked, how do we coexist with COVID-19 until a vaccine is available.

That’s the question that’s been on many people’s minds, as officials implement shutdown orders to prevent healthcare systems becoming overwhelmed by a possible surge in cases.

“Our goal is to develop scalable re-opening to prevent infections,” Martell said. “There is more danger to open and have to close down again. We want to ramp up slow and ramp down slow if issues occur.”

Part of the benchmark to reopening will be a 14 day period of a decrease in people testing positive for the disease, and maintaining a less than 20% positive rate in those tested, Martell said, in addition to employing contact tracing within 24 hours of any newly reported cases.

Martell said residents in the region were lucky to have lots of parks and outdoor spaces to enjoy, where they can safely stay socially distant from other people.

A total of 3.3% of the population in the county has been tested for coronvirus, with less than 20% testing positive for the disease.

Mayor McNamara said the City of Rockford’s working groups will play viral role in assessing risks in each category of businesses as we plan phased re-opening of our economy.

“Social distancing practices will be with us for the rest of this year, and possibly several months into next year,” added Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney.

Haney said $600,000 has been spent so far at the local level on providing personal protective equipment to frontline workers.

