Winnebago County on list of first counties to receive COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Health Department director Dr. Sandra Martell asked for patience as the COVID-19 vaccine nears emergency approval.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the vaccine for public use tomorrow. Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine today, and patients in the UK have already received their first dose.

Winnebago County was placed at #1 the Illinois Department of Public Health’s list of the 50 counties with the highest death rate, and is expected to be one of the first counties in the state to receive the vaccine.

“There’s no waiting list. Please don’t call your provider, asking to be moved up in priority,” Martell warned at Wednesday’s weekly briefing.

The Pfizer vaccine requires subzero storage in order to remain viable, and must be administered in two doses, 21 days apart, for full protection against the coronavirus.

Healthcare workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients will be first in line for the limited first doses, but Martell said everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get it, in time.

Martell also said the COVID-19 testing facility on Rockton Avenue will be closed as the Crusader Community Health staff migrates to other responsibilities. The testing at the University of Illinois Health Science campus will expand to accommodate patients normally tested at the Rockton site, Martell said.

Pop-up testing will be available on Saturday at Total Faith Community Church on Perryville Road, from 8am to 4pm, she added.

Major Mark Martsolf, of the Salvation Army, said his organization have offered assistance to 26,000 households this year, compared to 4,600 last year, and encouraged residents to give at Salvation Army red kettles.

Martell said there have been 121 new local cases of COVID-19, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 20,043. Four more residents have died, bringing the county’s death total to 296.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 179 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,737 specimens for a total 11,367,345. As of last night, 5,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,176 patients were in the ICU and 647 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 2 – December 8, 2020 is 9.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 2 – December 8, 2020 is 11.4%.

Region 1’s positivity rate currently stands at 14.6%.

Martell said Gov. JB Pritzker’s Tier 3 mitigations are having some impact, and hospitals are seeing fewer admissions for patients with the virus.

She also said that the County is revoking food permits from bars and restaurants who continue to offer indoor dining services in violation of the Governor’s orders.

