LIVE: Winnebago County officials hold coronavirus briefing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County officials are scheduled to provide an update on the local impact of the coronavirus pandemic at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,173 new cases statewide on Monday, with 74 deaths.

Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths, in 87 counties in Illinois.

