LIVE: Winnebago County officials hold COVID-19 briefing for Monday, November 2nd

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker warned Monday that a rollback to Tier 3 mitigations could be coming to Region 1 if the current mitigations do not result in lower coronavirus cases within 3 weeks.

All 11 regions in the state are currently operating under Tier 2 mitigations, according to the Restore Illinois plan. Tier 2 includes a ban on indoor dining service, and limiting gatherings to 25 people or less.