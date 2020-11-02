ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Sandra Martell, director of the Winnebago County Health Department, and other city and county officials, are scheduled to hold a weekly coronavirus update briefing at approximately 3:30 p.m. CT.
Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 14.3% (13.59% yesterday; 13.6 Friday).
Boone: 19.7% (17.6% yesterday)
Carroll: 15.6% (15% yesterday)
DeKalb: 10.3% (10.6% yesterday)
Jo Daviess: 9.1% (10% yesterday)
Lee: 17.6% (12.6% yesterday)
Ogle: 13.1% (12.1% yesterday)
Stephenson: 18.1% (17.9% yesterday)
Whiteside: 15.5% (15.1% yesterday)
Winnebago: 14.9% (13.4% yesterday)
MORE HEADLINES:
- Bears receiver Javon Wims suspended two games for punching Saints cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
- Pritzker warns of suspension of retail, salons if Region 1 coronavirus cases continue to rise
- LIVE: Winnebago County officials hold COVID-19 briefing for Monday, November 2nd
- Pritzker: State providing business relief as indoor dining ban extended to all 11 Illinois regions
- Judge orders bail set at $2m for Kyle Rittenhouse
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!