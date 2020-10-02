Rockford Police arrest 32 suspects for shootings, murders in last 30 days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County States Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross and Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said they have arrested 32 people in the past 30 days for gun-related crimes.

O’Shea said two factions are responsible for a majority of the recent murders.

“We have a pandemic in our community of gun violence,” said Hite Ross, pleading with the community to give police information which will help them solve the cases. “Individuals with illegal guns are emboldened, because they know individuals won’t report them.”

“We’re in trouble, and we need help,” Hite Ross said.

O’Shea said the Rockford Police Department is following leads linking criminals from other towns who are stealing cars there, coming to Rockford to commit crimes, and then fleeing back to other jurisdictions.

“I wish we could incarcerate them all, but that won’t solve the problem. We need the family members of these individuals to come forward,” O’Shea said.

Speaking of the suspect involved in the crimes, “It depends on how they were raised, what kind of support mechanism they have,” O’Shea said. “Wayward youth are the ones who fall into this lifestyle.”

So far, in 2020, there have been 22 murders in Rockford, according to Hite Ross.

At the press conference, Hite Ross listed the names of those arrested in the month of September, including:

James Lamar Brown

Michael Mallet

Deandre Watkins

Whitney Watkins

Casey Lockhart, Jr

Jacob Bagwell

Jamal Sims

Jerome Davidson

Zachary Martinez

Marcus Freeman

Joseph Threadgill

Edward Hammonds III

Erik Posely

Sevin Glascoe

Drakaar Malone

George White

Malik Jackson

Neilquavious Thrower

Juan Ceballos

Janisha Hill

Jovan Hill

Kewon Woods

Brian Price

Jeremiah Coleman

Corey Sneed

Robert Winkelman

Mardarius Wright

Donald Gary

Isaiah Jones

Chabonnie Bennett, Jr

Deszreeon Hues III

Ikyng Burks

Elom Hicks

Tyronn Smith

Christopher Westendorfpeek

Dairris Coleman

Nancy Lopez

Brian Galor

Brian Hernandez

Trauvon Fair

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

