Winnebago County Officers cleared in shooting of Faustin Guetigo

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley has found Sergeant Joseph Broullard and Deputy Gabriel Eiten were justified in shooting and killing Faustin Guetigo on April 10th, 2021.

Hanley’s announcement comes following an analysis of the incident by the Winnebago Boone County Police Task Force.

On April 10th, investigators say the wife of Faustin Guetigo called the police and told officers he hit her. A deputy reported the woman had a bloody lip.

Officers searched for Guetigo but did not find him. Hours later, anther call prompted deputies to return to the house, in the 2100 block of Belwort. Investigators saw Guetigo outside of the home and directed him to put his hands behind his back.

When the deputy tried to place him in custody, he resisted, Hanley said. Video from the officer’s body camera also shows Guetigo’s wife tries to intervene. The deputy followed Guetigo to the backyard where he continued to refuse to place his hands behind his back to be placed in custody, the video shows. After a brief struggle, Guetigo escaped the deputy and ran back inside.

Video shows the wife give deputies her house keys and permission to enter. Two deputies entered the house using the key, one held a taser and the other with a firearm. The pair located Guetigo in the basement holding a metal pipe.

The officers say they asked him to drop the pipe at least three times.

Video shows deputies shout at Guetigo to show them his hands and to drop the object before firing several times.

After officers fired several shots, Guetigo hit Sergeant Broullard with the pipe, knocking him unconscious.

A total of 11 shots were fired. Deputies then placed Guetigo in handcuffs and tried to provide medical assistance.

Guetigo died at the hospital. Sgt. Broullard was treated and released.

Hanley announced today that no criminal charges have been filed against either officer.

Both cleared deputies will be back on active duty tomorrow, although an investigation is still underway to determine if they violated any department policies in the events leading up to the shooting, a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.