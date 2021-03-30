Murder charges dismissed against Rockford man accused in 2018 triple shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced that murder charges have been dropped against Quincy Wright for a triple shooting which occurred in 2018.

Wright had been charged in the shooting death of both Shawnquez Edwards and Chiyara Nelson, who were both killed in the area of 8th Street and Broadway on November 25th, 2018.

Three people in total were shot. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene. Nelson died at the hospital.

Hanley said evidence in the case contradicted testimony from the sole witness to the crime, who claimed Wright had shot the victims from a stationary position on a sidewalk. According to Hanley, shell casings were found strewn half a block south from where the victims were killed, evidence he said was “consistent with a drive-by” shooting.

“I have a legal and ethical obligation to proceed only when I believe a case can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” Hanley said. “This is not something I take lightly. At this time, the available evidence does not support Wright’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Wright has been detained for two and a half years. He remains in jail on separate charges in another case for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Hanley said it is believed that there were up to 100 people at the scene of the shooting.