Winnebago County has 8 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 8 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 84.

Dr. Sandra Martell, Director of WCHD, said a resident of Anam Care had died from the disease, and said another person had also succumbed.

There have been 5 deaths from COVID-19 reported so far in Winnebago County.

“Just compared to last week we are at double the confirmed cases,” said Rockford Mayor McNamara. “No one has gone untouched my this virus we must remain vigilant.”

The Illinois Department of Public health is reporting 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and 66 additional deaths.

“We are hearing some good news,” Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney said. “We are hearing evidence that we may be ‘bending the curve'” on the rate of new infections, echoing Gov. JB Pritzker’s words at the governor’s daily briefing.

“We have always been and will always be bigger than our challenges,” Haney said. He re-iterated the need for residents to stay home and practice social distancing, to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

“We need to all act as if we are infected,” Haney said.

Rockford dementia care facility Anam Care announced Wednesday that two of its residents had been diagnosed with coronavirus, and said the infections had happened “despite the best possible sanitation and precautionary measures.”

Anam Care/Anam Glen, at 8104 Sayer Road, said they began following a “no visitor” policy and implementing “rigorous sanitation procedures” after the government released COVID-19 recommendations in early March.

The facility said it began taking temperature and virus screenings for staff each day, and multiple times a day for residents.

“We provided expert cleaning and training and we were required to make our own PPE (personal protective equipment),” said Anam Care’s CEO Bernice Marinelli. “We were not prepared to handle the pandemic.”

