LIVE: 1 new case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 1 new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

Winnebago County Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell said the county currently has 14 confirmed cases.

Martell also expressed concern over what she saw at area stores over the weekend. “This is not the time to bring the entire family to the store,” she said.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney said the county jail is taking proactive measures, dropping the total number of inmates to 605 from 748 in the last two weeks.

Haney said prisoners are being investigated on a case by case basis, and some of those who are waiting for a court date have been released.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 8 recent deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,057 cases, including 73 deaths, in 52 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker said he was considering extending the executive Shelter in Place order and closing all schools, and is looking at mathematical models on the virus’ spread each day.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

