1 death, 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man in his 60’s has died in Winnebago County, and there are 5 new cases as of Tuesday, Winnebago health officials announced.

“We will take the fight against COVID-19 personally after today,” said Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

“Today is certainly one of the toughest days in our battle with COVID-19,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara

There have been 3 COVID-19 related deaths, in Winnebago, Whiteside and Carroll counties, said Dr. Sandra Martell, director of the Winnebago County Health Department.

So far, 741 Winnebago County residents have been tested for coronavirus.

