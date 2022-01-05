LIVE: Winnebago State’s Attorney announces update in Auburn High School investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, and Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd are scheduled to hold a news conference today at 3 p.m. to announce an update on the investigation into Tuesday’s shooting outside Auburn High School.

Officers were called out at 1:10 p.m. to the school, at 5110 Auburn Street, and found two 17-year-old shooting victims, a male and a female, in a vehicle in the parking lot.

A short time later, police spotted a vehicle matching the description of one seen at the time of the shooting, and pursued the occupants until it crashed in the 2800 block of Lapey Street. Three teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Police said two handguns were recovered in the investigation.

The victims in the shooting, a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, are expected to survive.

In response, Auburn High School instituted stricter security policies on Wednesday, including closing campus to keep students from entering leaving the building during school hours.