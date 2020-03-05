ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced the county an 8-year partnership with Chicago based Harris & Harris, LTD. has resulted in the collection of $14 million in court fines and fees.
At Thursday’s press conference, Harris & Harris representative Arnold S. Harris presented the county with a check for $14,110,589 in fees it had collected for the county between 2012 and 2020.
The County has retained the services of Harris & Harris since 2012.
Hite Ross said the cost to the County to employ the collection agency comes out of delinquent fines it collects.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Louisiana driver caught with license plate that expired in 1997 told police they’ve been busy and forgot
- Sorry, Tito’s Vodka says it doesn’t meet the CDC’s requirements for homemade hand sanitizer
- Goalie Kevin Lankinen to Return in 4-5 Months After Successful Shoulder Surgery
- Winnebago County receives $14M in fees from Chicago-based collections company
- Former Loves Park moving company employee arrested for stealing jewelry
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!