Winnebago County receives $14M in fees from Chicago-based collections company

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced the county an 8-year partnership with Chicago based Harris & Harris, LTD. has resulted in the collection of $14 million in court fines and fees.

At Thursday’s press conference, Harris & Harris representative Arnold S. Harris presented the county with a check for $14,110,589 in fees it had collected for the county between 2012 and 2020.

The County has retained the services of Harris & Harris since 2012.

Hite Ross said the cost to the County to employ the collection agency comes out of delinquent fines it collects.

