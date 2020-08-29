‘Liver for Lizzie’ 11-month-old Machesney Park baby receives life-saving transplant

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park baby was born with liver failure. At five days old Elizabeth Kyser was diagnosed with Neonatal Cholestasis and then shortly after Biliary Atresia.

She underwent surgery but then on May 28th was admitted back into the hospital at Lurie Children’s in Chicago. This time for an infection in her liver and bowel, Cholangitis.

“Everyday feels like a year,” Kailey Kyser, Elizabeth’s Mom said.

After being on the transplant waiting list, they received a call on August 20th that there was a match.

“I feel relief now. Now that she’s transplanted and she’s good a good liver, but we’re not out of the woods,” Kyser said. “She’s still having respiratory issues and is considered in respiratory failure right now, but she looks amazing and she’s a fighter so I know that we’re going to be okay, we’re going to get through this.”

She says this has been the hardest journey of her life.

“We’ve spent this whole last year, our family torn apart, Me and Elizabeth in Chicago, our three year old in Texas my husband working, I’m just ready to be together again,” Kyser said. “I can’t wait to bring Elizabeth home, and she’s going to start walking and talking and my kids are going to be trouble together and I’m looking forward to that.”

The family is grateful that a stranger decided to become a donor.

The family is hosting a ‘Liver For Lizzie Benefit’ August 28th at the Loves Park VFW.

A GoFundMe Page has also been set up to help the family with transplant costs.

