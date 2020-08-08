Local activists meet to battle racism in the classroom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As summer starts to wind down and the first day of school inches closer, a group of community activists met to discuss their concerns. Members of We Are Rockford gathered for a public forum centered around racism in the classroom.

The group shared personal stories, set goals, and discussed the educational environment for all students.

“It’s a very real topic, it’s a very real theme that people experience on their quest to education, and so it’s definitely meant to make a couple of people uncomfortable. Because if you have not experienced it, it’s because you’ve been lucky enough to dodge that kind of discrimination,” explained Jay Price, a We Are Rockford organizer.

Local educators met with activists to consider their ideas ahead of the fall semester.

