Local activists meet to battle racism in the classroom

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As summer starts to wind down and the first day of school inches closer, a group of community activists met to discuss their concerns. Members of We Are Rockford gathered for a public forum centered around racism in the classroom.

The group shared personal stories, set goals, and discussed the educational environment for all students.

“It’s a very real topic, it’s a very real theme that people experience on their quest to education, and so it’s definitely meant to make a couple of people uncomfortable. Because if you have not experienced it, it’s because you’ve been lucky enough to dodge that kind of discrimination,” explained Jay Price, a We Are Rockford organizer.

Local educators met with activists to consider their ideas ahead of the fall semester.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories