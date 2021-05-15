Local agencies celebrate ‘Police Memorial Week’ at CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the past week in honor of Police Memorial Week a local group has been remembering and educating the public on the duties of law enforcement.

We went to the demonstrations at CherryVale Mall. One Forest City resident says this was a fun way to teach his grandson about the police.

“It’s nice to see him interact, you know. He’s learning somethin’. He’s learning, having fun, you know, it’s a good time,” said Doug Dreger.

The celebration of Police Week continues as the Northern Illinois Multi-Jurisdictional Honor Guard held Saturday’s event. Several local police departments from Boone and Winnebago County had display tables setup to interact with the public and answer any questions people have about being a police officer.

President of the Northern Illinois MJHG Lt. Daniel Watton says this event is incredibly important to him.

“I think this is one of the greatest events that we do every year because we actually can go out, they can actually see police officers in a different light. You get to interact with us, laugh with us, you know and have a good time,” said Lt. Watton.

Katie Dreger grew up in Rockford and remembers coming to these events as a kid with her parents. Now as a mother, she wants to do the same with her son.

“I think it’s great to introduce him to the police vehicles and have interactions with the police to show that they’re here to keep you safe and to keep the community safe. This is a great family activity. Everyone should come out and see what they have to offer and show the young kids,” said Dreger.

Police week ends Sunday, with festivities concluding at CherryVale Mall at 6:00 p.m.