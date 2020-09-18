Local artists showcase work in virtual Greenwich Village Art Fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For over 70 years, Rockford’s Greenwich Village Art Fair has showcases paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more, made by both local and national artists .

Because of social distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the artwork will be on virtual display this weekend.

Carrie Johnson, executive director and curator of the Rockford Art Museum, said it was important the fair not be canceled completely.

It’s just one of those things that artists for this whole summer all of their shows have been cancelled, they haven’t been able to show their artworks so it was really important for us to create this platform where people can still engage with the artists still go online and purchase it.”

You can participate by clicking here.

