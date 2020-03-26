Local Bar & Grill holds drive-thru cookout for community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shooters Bar Grill at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford took advantage of sunny weather on Wednesday and hosted a cookout and invited anyone who was still working during the COVID-19 pandemic. They offered free meals to people who were hard at work to keep others safe.

Jamey Funk, the Bar Manager explained it was the least they could do to help.

“All we hear about is people suffering and things being shut down, we wanted to do something great to bring the community together, even if it’s a little bit,” explained Funk.

Everyone from mail carriers to hospital workers lined up. With their free meal, essential employees also got a side order of something pretty hard to come by these days–Hand sanitizer made by Grant View Distillery.”

Funk emphasized he wanted everyone in the community to feel valuable. “If you feel that you aren’t an essential worker, you’re an essential part of our community so get on out here and we’ll take care of you any way we can,” he added.

