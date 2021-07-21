Local Boy Scout camp saved, won’t be sold to help pay national sex abuse lawsuit

STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) – Canyon Camp was on the chopping block, but now the Stockton Boy Scout camp says it will stay open.

The Boy Scouts of America voted to sell Canyon Camp in order to pay a national sexual abuse settlement.

The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse.

Canyon Camp posted on Facebook, it will continue to remain open for business in 2022 and beyond. They said they cannot share any figures or details of the settlement proposal until it is officially voted on on August 2nd.

The Boy Scouts of America, based in Irving, Texas, sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020, moving to halt hundreds of lawsuits and create a compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.

