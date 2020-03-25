Local business asking for volunteers to stitch masks at home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In Home Medical Group and Boots Company have been working to produce much needed masks for medical professionals. Now they are asking for the public’s help.

Womanspace is joining the efforts by helping to coordinate volunteers who can sew masks from home. ​

Boots Upholstry say they have hundreds of masks ready to go, they only need someone to help stitch them together. Volunteers can pick up masks at Boots, located at 4950 Nimtz Road in Loves Park, from a drive-up window between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The group is also sharing information in a Facebook group “Sewing Masks for the Greater Rockford Area”

Anyone interested can find more information and register here.

