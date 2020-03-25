Local business asking for volunteers to stitch masks at home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

via mgnonline.com

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In Home Medical Group and Boots Company have been working to produce much needed masks for medical professionals. Now they are asking for the public’s help.

Womanspace is joining the efforts by helping to coordinate volunteers who can sew masks from home. ​

Boots Upholstry say they have hundreds of masks ready to go, they only need someone to help stitch them together. Volunteers can pick up masks at Boots, located at 4950 Nimtz Road in Loves Park, from a drive-up window between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The group is also sharing information in a Facebook group “Sewing Masks for the Greater Rockford Area”

Anyone interested can find more information and register here.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories