Local business community helps raise money for Don Carter Lanes shooting victims

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline business community is collecting donations for the victims and their families.

Miracle Mile Rockford teamed up with Illinois Bank and Trust to create a care fund. Mayor Tom McNamara spoke about the importance of coming together after a tragic event that effects the city as a whole.

“Two of the survivors are young people. These are someone’s children. These are all of our children. These are Rockford’s children. No one should have to face this type of violence, there is no reason and there is no excuse,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Donations can be made at any Illinois Bank and Trust drive-thru. To donate online, click here.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories