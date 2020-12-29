Local business community helps raise money for Don Carter Lanes shooting victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline business community is collecting donations for the victims and their families.
Miracle Mile Rockford teamed up with Illinois Bank and Trust to create a care fund. Mayor Tom McNamara spoke about the importance of coming together after a tragic event that effects the city as a whole.
“Two of the survivors are young people. These are someone’s children. These are all of our children. These are Rockford’s children. No one should have to face this type of violence, there is no reason and there is no excuse,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.
Donations can be made at any Illinois Bank and Trust drive-thru. To donate online, click here.
