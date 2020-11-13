Local business owners brace for 2nd Illinois shutdown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses have seen a distinct drop in revenue since the COVID-19 crisis began. With the second wave of the pandemic underway, store owners say they are much more prepared for a shutdown this time.

When the pandemic first began earlier this year, businesses were forced to re-design their floorplans, or shutdown completely.

Jordan Chance, who owns the Loves Park-based DJ service Luxe Productions, at 7300 Edward Drive, said he’s now trying to find a way to make his business work, while following the state’s health safety guidelines.

“For us, being in the event industry, we’ve really made a strong pivot to virtual events and hybrid events,” Chance said. “So, [we’re] using technology, Zoom platforms, video-conferencing platforms…to still accomplish some events for corporate messaging and things like that.”

With no timetable for a vaccine to be mass produced and available to the public, Gov. JB Pritzker is threatening another stay-at-home executive order due to the daily increase in coronavirus cases statewide.

“As far as our business goes, we’ve taken a significant hit all year long, kind of a beating,” Chance said. “So, now we’re trying to do our best to re-imagine, retool, and think of different ways, out of the box, to kind of get business rolling.”

Many local businesses say they lost a lot of money during the last stay-at-home order.

Howard Morris, the owner of WM Dayspa Salon in Rockford, says they aren’t only focusing on the revenue. He says he has an ethical duty to protect his employees and customers.

“I think, ethically speaking, whatever the guidelines are…you’re here to protect your employees as well as your clients,” he said.

