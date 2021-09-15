Local Care Centers host grill out to support veterans

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – A couple of long term care centers fired up the grill to support veterans who live there.

Symphony Maple Crest, 4452 Squaw Prairie Rd, served up hot dogs, brats and other snacks to-go Wednesday afternoon.

The drive-thru lunch was hosted in partnership with Promedica/Heartland Hospice. All donation go to Vetroll, which takes local veterans on a trip to Washington D.C.

People who work at the care centers said it is important to support service members as they grow old.

“It is wonderful for, our citizens to support their veterans year-round, not only just once a year on Veterans Day, but to support them year-round in their activities and the different organizations that support them as well,” said Marc Bright, Director of Community Relations at Symphony Maple Crest.

Wednesday was the second “All-American Hot Dog and Brat Lunch,” and organizers plan to make it an annual event.