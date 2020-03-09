Local choir teacher bids goodbye with special final performance

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Honengah choir teacher is retiring after 30 years of service at the school.

Amy Jensen had her curtain call over the weekend in the school’s performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. No eyes were dry inside Honengah High School after Mrs. Jensen’s emotional goodbye.

Several of Mrs. Jensen’s former students joined in the performance, wearing special t-shirts from past shows that she helped direct. Both past and present students will notice the big shoes she leaves to fill.

“She’s just been an absolute delight and I’m so thankful that I get to graduate the same year she’s retiring because I don’t know what this program would be like without her,” said Emily Ross, a Senior at Hononegah High School.

Sophomore Noah Brockway says his next two years won’t be the same without her. “It’s going to be sad to see her leave but she’s one of my favorite choir teachers I’ve ever had,” Brockway explained.

The school’s principal, Chad Dougherty, explained why she’s so popular among students. “She’s built such strong relationships and she’s sustained those relationships over time it really is a life long commitment when you get to know Mrs. Jensen,” Principal Dougherty said.

Music has always been in Mrs. Jensen’s blood. She started playing the piano at a young age and says her entire family is musically gifted. Despite her background, she says the students gave her a unique perspective and she learned new things every day.

“I learned how to be me basically I talked with them and I learned more about myself from their responses to me,” Mrs. Jensen added.

Mrs. Jensen mentioned that she doesn’t have any specific plans for her retirement but she’s looking forward to taking a few vacations and spending time with her family.

