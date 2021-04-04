Local church celebrates Easter Sunday and reflect on the past year

BELOIT, WIS. (WTVO) — Family Worship Center in Beloit held their Easter Sunday service but it looked a lot different this year compared to last year.

Last year Wisconsin was under a mandated stay-at-home-order and the church held an out door car service. This year, they were able to bring service indoors and even held the Easter Egg Hunt.

“Last year we were outside and doing an outside service this year we’re inside we’ve done a lot of different preparations to be able to do that we got our seats separated by 6 feet we installed an air purification system as well,” said Lead Pastor Adam Meyer.

According to Meyer he says Family Worship Center was one of the first churches in the area to come up with a game plan to keep people safe. They’ve even helped out other churches adjust to the changes by doing service outdoors and providing online resources.

I don’t think anyone was prepared for this we were prepared in the area of already being online nothing else were we prepared for everything else was just rolling with the punches.

Parishioner Julie Munoz said many church goers also had to get used to the changes but it wasn’t easy. She says her faith helped her get through these difficult times.

“It was stressful adjusting to the changes with the social distancing and then we couldn’t go to church and then we had to do online services you kind of lose connection it’s hard. We’re used to hugging and rejoicing together it was hard but you just have to remain, Munoz said.

Meyer says he’s optimistic and hopeful about the future.

“I think the best is yet to come as far as the future goes and I think we’re all going to learn a lot and we’ve already learned a lot and we’ll continue to grow as we move forward,” Meyer said.