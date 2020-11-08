Local church group making blankets for veterans in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even though it’s been nice in the Stateline weather-wise, we are headed to the chillier months of the year. At Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Women’s Ministry is busy making blankets to veterans this year.

“Just cause’ times are difficult, we still need to look after our veterans,” said Denise Rottmann, an event coordinator.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Immanuel Lutheran Church’s Women’s Ministry held ‘Lap Blankets For Vets.’ This is one of two service projects the church participates in every year.

“We have two major service projects per year. Lap blankets for vets is one of them. We’ve done it for the past five years,” explained Linda Jurgens, the head of women’s ministry.

The blankets are made out of fleece and handcrafted by members of the women’s ministry.

“We got a grant from Thrivent, in which we were able to purchase all of the fleece material and we have enough this year to make sixty blankets,” said Rottmann.

The church’s Women’s Ministry had all hands on deck to help make the blankets. Katelyn Davis and Hope Bozeman represent some of the younger participants–but their maturity is beyond their years.

“It’s really special, I love helping out here. All of my friends are here helping too. I think it’s a great opportunity to be here and help and serve others,” Davis explained.

“I’m very lucky to have a chance like this and help the people who have served our country and risked their lives so we can have a better life,” said Bozeman.

