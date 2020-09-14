Local church helps needy families with 8th food drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local church is once again helping those who need assistance during the pandemic. Hundreds of cars lined up around City First Church Monday morning on Spring Creek Road and Mulford.

This was their 8th drive-thru food drive with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. They had boxes upon boxes stacked up in the parking lot full of produce, dairy products, and meat.

People were able to drive right up, pop their trunk and a volunteer put one of each of the boxes into their car. Organizers say they’ll keep doing these food events because there are still a lot of people out of work or not working their full hours.

“There is still so much need, in fact, a family came through today with a little girl and she said she’s been waiting to eat today, she hasn’t had anything to eat until they went through this food distribution line. So there’s a great need,” said Pastor Lisa Seaton.

The next food distribution is planned for October 22nd. If you can’t get out, a friend or neighbor can pick up boxes for you.

