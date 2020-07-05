Local church holds tailgate for Sunday service

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has turned life upside down, changed traditions, and forced nearly every industry to adapt. Houses of worship are no exception. In Boone County, one church got creative for Sunday service.

“It’s been a while you know, the church family needs to come together,” explained one parishioner Paul Ainley.

After months of hosting online church services, the Belvidere First Assembly of God brought services outdoor at Spencer Park in Belvidere on Sunday. However, it wasn’t your average church service.

“We’re grilling out, we’re having tailgate everyone is getting together hopefully socially distant you know getting everyone together,” Ainley explained.

“We heard all the fireworks were going to be canceled so we knew people wouldn’t have plans on 4th of July like they normally would so we thought we would do something as a church so we give people something to do,” added Pastor David Smith.

Senior Pastor Smith says the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a learning lesson for everyone and has helped him and his church rise through the challenges.

“That’s the thing about COVID you got to find creative ways to be connected and not contagious right because we do believe that we have to be careful in all those things,” Pastor Smith said.

The pastor says safety remains the top priority.

“So we wanted to do something where everyone could feel comfortable being a part of we set up chairs so we could be as distant from people as they want to be so those who are comfortable to be closer can be and those who want to be farther a part can be,” Pastor Smith added.

The church also encouraged parishioners to bring food and even their own grills to Sunday’s tailgate. Paul Ainley was excited to grill with his family.

“These are Jalapeno and cheddar brats but yeah just anything anybody brings up we’re grilling it up for them so they can eat,” he added.

The pastor said it was a great day to have service and see familiar faces he hasn’t seen in a while.

I’ve seen people that I haven’t seen in months and coming out of the wood work to attend and it’s been great,” Pastor Smith added.

