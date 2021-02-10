Local churches hold second food drive for seniors thanks to $20k donor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A socially distant event gave those in need a boost during the pandemic. Heartland Community Church hosted a senior food box drive-thru. It was in partnership with Lifescape.

The organizations teamed up in December to put on a similar drive-thru.

Boxes of nonperishable food and fresh produce were handed out. A $20,000 donation made Wednesday’s event possible.

The man behind the gift volunteered at the previous event and says she was inspired by seniors’ reaction when accepting the food.

“The first one when LifeScape had it, I came here as a volunteer, I saw the people are so excited and you can see the energy here with the volunteers they are, people need it this year,” explained Jayendra Shah.

A total of 500 seniors rolled through the event.