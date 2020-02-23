Local churches work to ‘mend broken hearts’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local churches are working together to make the ggrieving process a little easier to navigate.

Broken hearts were mended Saturday at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. The annual event lifts up caretakers and others who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Participants received advice on how to lead a normal life after loss.

Karen Freudenberg, a member at Mount Olive, says the program has helped numerous people know they are not alone during tough times.

“A lot of people have found a new normal for them, once they get through that time of grief. That loss has become still important to them to remember that loved one, but they do gain a new normal for themselves,” Freudenberg explained.

Mount Olive Lutheran Church will host a 13-week grief counseling group starting March 15th from 1 to 3 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

