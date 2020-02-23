Local churches work to ‘mend broken hearts’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local churches are working together to make the ggrieving process a little easier to navigate.

Broken hearts were mended Saturday at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. The annual event lifts up caretakers and others who have experienced the death of a loved one.

Participants received advice on how to lead a normal life after loss.

Karen Freudenberg, a member at Mount Olive, says the program has helped numerous people know they are not alone during tough times.

“A lot of people have found a new normal for them, once they get through that time of grief. That loss has become still important to them to remember that loved one, but they do gain a new normal for themselves,” Freudenberg explained.

Mount Olive Lutheran Church will host a 13-week grief counseling group starting March 15th from 1 to 3 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories