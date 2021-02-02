Local collaboration aims to help individuals suffering mental health crisis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new collaboration is aiming to prevent individuals with mental health issues from winding up in jail.

The Crisis Co-Response Team consists of members of law enforcement and counselors. We show how the program is already making progress in Winnebago County.

“The program started after Thanksgiving so as of January 29th we have served 319 unique individuals,” said Carlene Cardosi, the regional president for Rosecrance Inc.

Sending counselors out on certain calls with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies and Rockford police is showing results. It’s designed to bridge the gap between law enforcement and mental health patients.

“These are giving the people that are having these mental health crises an opportunity that will make a difference instead of looking at it saying we have a situation that we’ll have to respond with law enforcement,” Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said.

The Crisis Co-Response Team is made up of five members.

“They’ll go through the reports and they’ll find out if there’s someone in that family or someone in that incident in particular that needs mental health services. The detectives will then go out and make an attempt to contact the individual 3 times to try to find that person,” explained Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

Chief O’Shea says it’s a way to steer people with mental health illnesses or drug addictions to the right resources instead of sending them to jail.

“And trying to keep them from becoming someone who falls in between the cracks or someone who the police have to deal with and the police response is to arrest someone. We don’t want to arrest people who have mental health issues or behavioral crisis issues. We’re trying to get away from that,” Chief O’Shea added.

Regional President of Rosecrance Carlene Cardosi says in a short amount of time, they’ve realized how important the program is.

“I think it shows the severity of what’s going on within the community and how this program needs to grow. Because if we’re capturing 319 in this short amount of time with a small group of people who are dedicated–what could we do with a bigger more robust team?” she said.

The hope is to be able to expand the program in the future to bring on more people to help those outside the county as well.

A similar system has already been in place during some Rockford Fire Department calls.

The Mobile Integrate Health (MIH) program provides support and resources to those with mental health issues.

Rockford Fire, paramedics and nurses with SwedishAmerican Health reach out to residents that are frequently sent to the emergency room.

Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten says the program has been successful, but there was room to improve in one category.

“With our current mobile integrated health program, we have been working with Swedes for almost three years now. We identified that almost every patient we had had some type of underlying mental health condition–whether it’s depression or some other type of ailments that they’re facing. So, one thing that we were missing in our program is focusing on that mental health component,” Chief Bergsten explained.

For now, MIH and CCRT programs are separate. Chief Bergsten hopes the two will merge one day.