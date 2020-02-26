Local college cuts auto and hospitality programs, cites low enrollment

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Highland Community College will drop the school’s auto body repair and hospitality programs. The Board of Trustees voted to make the decision at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

The board says while they didn’t want to let go of the programs, but there simply wasn’t enough students wanting to take the classes.

“We just weren’t getting additional students to sign-up for the program, consequently the financial viability of the program just isn’t there anymore,” James Endress, the Highland Community College Chair, said.

College officials say that a lot of research went into the decision.

Students who are already enrolled in the programs won’t be left out to dry, as they will be able to complete the program next year.

School officials say that most of their funding comes from tuition and real estate taxes. Their next discussion will debate on raising tuition.

