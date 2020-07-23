Local colleges partner to transfer student credits to Rockford University’s 4-year program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A partnership between local colleges aims to make it easier for students to attain a 4-year degree without leaving the Stateline.

Highland College, Rock Valley College, and Kishwaukee Community College are teaming up to allow credits to transfer to Rockford University.

Without the partnership, organizers say some students would stop pursuing their education after receiving a 2-year degree.

“It’s not only a barrier as far as cost, and…having to pay for those same courses, but, even more importantly, it’s a time barrier,” said Rock Valley’s acting vice president of Liberal Arts, Amanda Smith. “This will allow students to advance their careers in a shorter amount of time, and that’s just as essential for adults in the community.”

Smith said business administration and accounting are some of the programs at Rock Valley College, for instance, which would transfer to Rockford University.

