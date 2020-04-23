Local colleges receive emergency federal grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local colleges have received federal funding to help them through the outbreak.

Local leaders say more than $3.2 million was given to Rock Valley College in Rockford, and $900,000 to Highland Community College in Freeport.

The money comes from the CARES Act, and is designed to help the institutions make up for lost revenue.

At least half of the money will be used on emergency financial aid for students.

