Local Congresswoman fights for area farmers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A local Congresswoman uses her time away from Washington to talk to area farmers.

Representative Cheri Bustos, (D) IL 17th District, says two topics were common parts of her conversations.

The first was funding for crop insurance and other programs that help rebuild after natural disasters. According to Bustos, recent drought and flooding has created billions in damage in the area.

Taxes were also a popular topic, and what they mean for future generations.

“I have told each and everyone of them that I will fight tooth and nail to make sure that we get tax policy in the right place, so a five generation farm can become a six generation farm,” said Bustos. “We want to do everything we can to keep the family farmer in business, and make sure we are not getting in the way from a tax policy perspective.”