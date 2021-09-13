Local COVID-19 vaccination numbers slowly increasing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The number of local residents getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is slowly rising.

Lee County has seen the most success, with 50% of residents being fully vaccinated. Boone County is just shy of 50% with Winnebago and Ogle Counties at over 46% Stephenson County has the fewest vaccinated residents at 34%

New numbers from the CDC shows the vaccine is working. Data shows those fully inoculated are five times less likely to be infected, and if the virus is contracted, it is 10 times less likely to die or be hospitalized.

“I really hope the message, this data, shows that the vaccine protects people, that the risk of some of these terrible outcomes is really mitigated by getting it,” said Dr. Joseph McBride, an Adult & Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician at UW Health. “Of course, people understand that nothing is perfect in life, and I think people get that pretty well, but knowing the risk for them and their families drops dramatically with it.”

61% of Illinois residents, 12 and older, are fully vaccinated.