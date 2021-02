ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the finalists for a nationwide art contest is from Rockford.

Joe Tallman made the design for the 25th Annual Pabst Blue Ribbon Art Can Contest.

You can help him take home the top prize by voting. The winner will receive $10,000 and their design will be put on millions of PBR cans this fall.

You can vote once a day until February 23rd. The winner will be announced on the 26th.

Click here to vote.