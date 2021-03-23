Local distillery launches Kickstarter campaign, hopes to become tourist attraction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local distillery hopes to make a name for itself across the Stateline. Barnstormer Distillery in Rockford just launched a Kickstarter campaign.

The business is already up and running as an agribusiness, but the owners hope to expand the property for tourists.

Contributors can pick from a list of rewards including distillery memberships and a barrel of whiskey. Barnstormer co-founder Addie Ford says she hopes the distillery will become a destination for families, organizations, and businesses to host events.

“Because we are a farm, we’re a distillery and we’ve got some outdoor walking paths it really makes kind of a fun bundle of an afternoon for a family,” said Ford.