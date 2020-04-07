Local distillery now selling sanitizer after donation to hospital

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re having trouble finding hand sanitzier, a local distillery could help you out.

Kennay Farms in Rochelle has been making hand sanitizer for about three weeks. They are now selling it in both bulk and smaller quantities. They previously donated the product to local healthcare facilities and fire departments.

The owners say they’re just happy to help out. They are selling the sanitizer for around 60 centers per ounce.

Their current hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“[We] appreciate the community’s support. We’re really excited that this was something that we were able to do. We’re small enough as a family business that we could react quickly, but we’re large enough that we can produce a lot hand sanitizer to get out to the public,” Co-owner Doris Kennay said.

The distillery is located at 416 Lincoln Hwy in Rochelle.

